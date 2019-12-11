Preliminary, unofficial results of the Town of Estes Park's Special Municipal Election show voters have decided not to allow a limited number of marijuana facilities within Town limits, with a majority of 68 percent. Approximately 60 percent of active voters registered in the Estes Park town limits cast ballots in the Dec. 10 election. Complete unofficial election results are available at www.estes.org/elections.
The State Election Law requires the Town to send ballots to registered overseas voters per the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA). The law allows ballots from UOCAVA voters to be postmarked on Election Day and be received by the eighth day after the election to be counted. Also, mail ballot signatures must be verified by the election judges. Any ballots the judges are not able to verify must be cured within eight days after the election to be counted. The final canvassing of the election results will be held by the tenth day after the election, with final official results available no later than Dec. 20, 2019.
For more information on the Municipal Election, please visit www.estes.org/elections.
