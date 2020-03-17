In alignment with the recommendations of public health agencies, the Estes Park Museum will begin a temporary closure of the Museum gallery and cancellation of events beginning March 17 to continue through March 31, with reevaluation to occur by March 27. The meeting of the 1917 Book Club slated to take place on Wednesday, March 18 will be postponed until a later date. Please stay updated with the Museum on our Facebook page and website at www.estes.org/museum. The Museum closure is included with the closure of all Town of Estes Park facilities to the public through March 31.
The mission of the Estes Park Museum is to conduct activities that preserve, share and respect the unique history of Estes Park. For more information, visit the Museum's website at www.estes.org/museum or contact Director Derek Fortini a dfortini@estes.org.
