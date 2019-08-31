Petition protest period through Sept. 9; Town Board tentatively to consider petition Sept. 10
Citizens have submitted petitions for an initiated ordinance to permit the operation of a limited number of marijuana facilities within Town limits. The Town Clerk issued a notice of petition sufficiency to the petitioners Aug. 28. In accordance with C.R.S title 31, a voter protest may be filed through Sept. 9 with the Town Clerk for failure of any portion of a petition or circulator affidavit to meet the requirements of the title. The content of the ordinance is not grounds for protest. The petitions and notice of sufficiency are available for review at www.estes.org/petitions. For more information, please contact the Clerk’s office at 970-577-4777.
If no protests are received by the Town Clerk, the Town Board would consider the petition at its Sept. 10 meeting. The board’s options would be to adopt the ordinance as submitted, or refer the ordinance to the voters at a special municipal election, requiring a majority vote of registered electors to approve the ordinance.
If approved, the initiated ordinance would allow the operation of retail marijuana cultivation facilities, retail marijuana stores, medical optional premises and medical marijuana centers allowed in the Commercial Outlying and Commercial Heavy zoning districts with a 1000-foot setback from schools. The Town would establish administrative rules outlining the application and licensing process. If approved, a separate election would be held to impose sales and excise taxes on revenues from marijuana facilities.
