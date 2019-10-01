Downtown Water Main Upgrade Begins Mid-October

Work area includes Rockwell Street, the Post Office parking lot, Ivy Street and West Riverside Drive
The Town of Estes Park's Water Division will begin upgrades to a water main downtown in mid-October. The project will be completed in phases to occur through January 2020, tentatively, causing rolling closures of parking areas and traffic lanes along Rockwell Street, within the Post Office parking lot, Ivy Street and West Riverside Drive. The water main upgrades are necessary to increase fire protection capacity to the core of downtown, including installation of three new hydrants. The upgraded main will also provide better flow for water customers located on the north end of the distribution system.
Beginning Oct. 14 the eastern half of the Post Office parking lot will be fenced off as a working zone through the first two phases of the project. The western half of the lot, near the Post Office and businesses, will remain open.
Phase one of the main replacements will tentatively take place Oct. 21 - Nov. 15. This phase will include the closure of Rockwell Street from Moraine Avenue to the northwestern entrance to the Post Office parking lot on Rockwell Street. Both the northwest entrance to the Post Office lot and the western entrance to the Riverside lot will remain open until work crosses the intersection into the Post Office lot, at which time there will be a rolling closure of these entrances. Sidewalks may also be closed for safety reasons. Traffic Control signage will be in place.
Phase two will tentatively take place Nov. 18 - Dec. 13. It will continue the closure of the eastern half of the Post Office parking lot, as well as the southeastern entrance at Ivy Street. The northeastern entrance to the parking lot on Rockwell Street will remain open with the exception of two days while work crosses Rockwell into the Post Office parking lot. This will allow access to the USPS drop boxes on foot. Sidewalks will remain open.
Phase three will tentatively take place Dec. 16 - Jan. 31. This phase will require the closure of the northbound lane of Ivy Street and West Riverside Drive to Crags Drive. Short duration full street closures may be required. Also closed during this phase will be the sidewalk and parking spaces along West Riverside Drive and in the West Riverside parking lot. Detour signage will be in place.
A project map and regular project updates will be posted to www.estes.org/waterprojects. For more information, please contact the Water Division at 970-577-3608.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.