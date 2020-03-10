As Estes Park and Lyons commuters struggle during the month of March with closures on Highway 36, there is a ray of sunshine on the Highway 7 alternate route. It’s The Old Gallery in Allenspark, a center for community, the arts and visitors.
“Many aren’t familiar with The Old Gallery and other businesses in Allenspark,” said The Old Gallery Events and Operations Manager Peggy Mauerman, a longtime resident of Allenspark. “It’s definitely worth a stop!”
The Old Gallery is home to more than 20 regional artists who show and sell their work, including, Kathy Banich, Patty Dwyer, Vicki Dyas, Jay Grooters, Lyn E. Ferguson, Connie Garcia, Terry Kasprazak, Weldon Lee, Cheryl Pennington, Jim Upchurch, Dawn Wilson and Sally Van Der Kamp.
Located at 14863 Highway 7 at the entrance to Allenspark, The Old Gallery is 20 minutes south of Estes Park and 20 minutes from Lyons. It offers one of the few public restrooms on Highway 7. Visitors are always welcome to come in and enjoy a cup of coffee, purchase snacks and view the diverse artwork.
The Old Gallery provides art, education, entertainment and social services to area residents and visitors, including the Community Cupboard Food Bank, Community Closet, yoga and tai chi classes and Walk With Ease.
“The Old Gallery really captures the spirit of this mountain community. It’s a place for regional artists to display and sell their work and teach classes,” said Mauerman. “It’s also where we present concerts, our Rocky Mountain 101 Speaker Series and other events. Locals and visitors alike are welcome to participate. There’s something for everyone!”
The Old Gallery is open from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday during the winter. “If the “Open” flags are out, come on in,” Mauerman added.
There are two restaurants also open in Allenspark: Meadow Mountain Café and The Rock Tavern & Pizzeria. There’s also a post office, which seldom has lines.
