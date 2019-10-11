This weekend is Pumpkins and Pilsners, a super fun fall festival to be held October 12th from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. in Bond Park (170 MacGregor Ave, Estes Park) with activities and entertainment for all ages. The perfect place to pick your pumpkins with live music and craft beer for the adults, as well as games, face painting and a bounce house for the little ones. Bring the whole family and plan a fall outing around this fun event!
Enjoy additional free children's activities like pony rides, face painting, bounce house and giant lawn games. Challenge your friends in the strider mini-bike course (bikes and helmets provided). The pumpkin patch sells pumpkins for only $5 each and you can set them aside in the well-guarded 'sold' corral while you enjoy the fun.
Each year a hand-picked selection of seasonal, local craft beers are on hand. Sip suds from a souvenir mug - featuring local brews from the Estes Park Brewery, Rock Cut Brewing Co., Lumpy Ridge Brewery and the new Avante Garde Brewery. Then, grab a bite from one of the food trucks featuring comfort foods, festival favorites and tasty treats!
Live music line-up begins at 11 a.m. featuring Broken Land, Chain Station and Persuasion.
This incredible event is the largest annual fundraiser for the local non-profit organization, Estes Park Education Foundation (EPEF). All profits from the festival go directly back into the Estes Valley community to support students, teachers and education. For more information about EPEF, please visit us at www.EPEducationFoundation.org or Like and Follow us on Facebook: Estes Park Education Foundation.
