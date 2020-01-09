To allow for easier access to give blood, Estes Park Health and Estes Valley Recreation and Park District(EVRPD) have joined together to co-host a blood drive on January 13 in the community rooms at the Estes Valley Community Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The UCHealth Garth Englund Blood Center will be overseeing and handling the donation process.
The Estes Valley Community Center provides 1,800 square feet of space for the blood drive, ample parking and easy access for donors. To donate, a person must be at least 18 years old (or 17 with a parent’s permission) and show a photo identification. New donors must weigh at least 120 pounds and be in good health. Prior donors must weigh at least 110 pounds.
The blood drive will be walk-ins only.
Process for donating blood
The donation process takes 30-45 minutes. This includes the time needed to fill out health history and consent forms. The actual drawing of blood – a pint – takes five to 10 minutes.
Before you go to the Community Center, please make sure you’ve eaten something.
When you enter the donation site, staff members will guide you through the process and answer your questions. If at any time during the donation process you feel light-headed, please tell a staff member.
Among the questions for your health history, you will be asked about medicines that you take. Most medicines are okay.
You will also be asked about behavior that is considered a risk for HIV or hepatitis exposure.
The rest of the process includes having your temperature and blood pressure taken, and a finger-stick test called hematocrit that checks your volume of red blood cells.
Your arm is cleaned with a sterile disinfectant swab. A needle is inserted into a vein on the inside of your elbow. The actual blood withdrawal takes five to 10 minutes. When you are done, a wrap is put on your arm.
There will be room for you to rest for a short time afterwards and enjoy a snack.
For more information about the blood drive or if you have questions, please contact Lisa Taylor at info@eph.org.
