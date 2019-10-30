At the Town Board Study Session Oct. 22, Trustees asked Public Works staff to bring a specific recommendation for implementing seasonal paid parking in 2020 to an upcoming public hearing. The Town Board will discuss the staff proposal and hold a public hearing during its regular meeting Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. in the Town Board Room of Town Hall, 170 MacGregor Ave. The community is invited to review the staff proposal at www.estes.org/parking, along with meeting materials and video of the three previous presentations by staff on the topic of Seasonal Paid Parking. Written comments may also be submitted directly to the Town Board by emailing townclerk@estes.org and/or using the online feedback form at www.estes.org/parking.
Highlights of the staff recommendation include:
• Parking fees in Estes Park would be implemented and monitored for the 140-day (20-week) visitation season starting Monday June 1, 2020, and ending Sunday Oct. 18, 2020.
• Daily parking fees would be $2 per hour between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., seven days per week.
• Daily parking fees would be collected for 605 parking stalls (28 percent of 2,174 stalls available systemwide and 59 percent of the 1,022 stalls located in the downtown core) in the seven public parking areas:
o Town Hall parking lot
o East Riverside parking lot
o Riverside parking lot
o Weist parking lot
o Post Office parking lot
o Tregent parking lot
o Bond Park lot and on-street parking areas
• Daily parking fees would not apply to:
o Stalls marked for disabled persons.
o Stalls reserved for access to civil services in the Town Hall, Post Office and/or the library lots.
• Locals would be eligible for up to 30 minutes of free parking daily in any of the parking areas where seasonal paid parking is monitored and/or enforced.
• A new Employee Parking Permit would be developed in partnership with the downtown business owners and employees that would be impacted by implementation of paid parking (including Town employees). Dedicated employee-only permit parking areas are also proposed.
• Net revenues generated through parking-related fees would be deposited into a Special Revenue Fund and limited to the administration, operation and enhancement of the Town’s parking management program and complementary transit and alternative transportation services.
