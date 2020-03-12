The Town of Estes Park will hold a Municipal Election Tuesday, April 7, 2020 as a mail ballot-only election for four seats on the Board of Trustees including that of Mayor. Voters will determine who will occupy seats currently held by Mayor Todd Jirsa and Trustees Eric Blackhurst, Patrick Martchink and Ron Norris. Candidates for Mayor are Wendy Koenig and Charley Dickey. Candidates for Trustee as they appear on the ballot are Patrick Martchink, Cindy Younglund, Barbara MacAlpine, Ward A. Nelson and J. Scott Webermeier. Biographies and official statements from the candidates are posted at estes.org/candidates.
The League of Women Voters held a voter forum on March 5 for the mayoral candidates. The forum can be viewed at www.estes.org/videos. An additional forum will take place March 11 at 6 p.m in the Town Board Room of Town Hall, 170 MacGregor Ave. Forums are streamed live on local cable channel 12 and via www.estes.org/videos. They are also recorded for viewing later on the website.
Mail ballots will be mailed to all active voters who live within town limits the week of March 16. Voters who will not be home to receive a ballot may receive a ballot at a location other than the registered address by completing an application for an absent voter mail ballot, available at www.estes.org/elections. By law, ballots cannot be forwarded with other forwarded mail. For assistance, contact the Town Clerk's office at 970-577-4777.
Important dates:
March 16 - March 20: - Ballots mailed to all registered voters.
March 16: Last day for eligible electors to establish residency in the State of Colorado. Register to vote at www.govotecolorado.com, County Clerk office or Town Clerk office up to the day of the election.
April 3: Last day to request an absentee mail ballot to be mailed.
April 7: Election Day - Town Hall polls open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Ballots must be received by 7 p.m. to be counted.
April 28: Swearing-in of newly elected Town Trustees and Mayor at the Town Board Meeting.
For more election information, please visit www.estes.org/elections, or contact the Town Clerk's office at 970-577-4777 or by email at townclerk@estes.org.
