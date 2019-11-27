Michael Young, artist extraordinaire, is once again the Parade Director for the Catch the Glow Parade 2019. He is now in his eleventh year of creating the most amazing lighted floats Estes Park has ever seen!
Michael has been busy since September creating and composing gorgeous floats, many of which are brand new, never seen entries in the parade.
Michael tells us, “In the 19 seconds that people see each float, they see a lot of detail, more than you might think. That is the reason I put so much work into each and every float.
The 31st Annual Catch the Glow Parade will roll through downtown this Friday, November 29 at 5:30 p.m.
With holiday music broadcast outdoors throughout the town to set the scene, before the parade you can stroll the magical downtown and visit with Santa Claus at his workshop in the “We Believe” Inn behind the Town Hall, from 11:00-2:00. Then at 5:30 p.m. the Catch the Glow Parade will begin, featuring thousands of colorful twinkling lights, a giant gingerbread house, snowmen, marching bands, entertainers, wildlife characters and more and of course, Santa ends the parade!
Thank you, Michael Young, for sharing your incredible visions once again for this Catch the Glow parade!
Don't miss the brightest event of the year! The parade goes on no matter the wind or weather, so bundle up, bring your blankets, hot coffee and cocoa, and prepare to be dazzled!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.