A juried showcase of high quality handcrafted products curated from only Colorado artisans
The 11th annual Handmade in Colorado Expo is a juried event showcasing some of Colorado's best fine art and contemporary craft. The event will feature a vast array of independent designers producing original handcrafted goods from a wide array of media including metals, paper, glass, fibers, food, fabricated objects, clay, paint, wax, gems, and more. All work sold will be created from both emerging and experienced artisans from Colorado. This event is the designed for “locavores” as customers will only find Colorado made items sold by exhibitors that will interact directly with their patrons.
The Handmade in Colorado Expo is proud to support the creative economy of our state. Don’t miss this family friendly, free event that also features great local, live music.
Come support your local artists and craftspeople in their pursuit of creativity made by hand. This celebration of local art takes place in Estes Park this weekend, August 24 and 25 in downtown Bond Park. Hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday
Experience great shopping, awesome live music, and live art at the longest running and best festival exclusive to Colorado artists and crafters!
