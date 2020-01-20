How is it possible that the Rotary Club of Estes Park can put on a major event with large cash prizes and still give back 95 percent of the proceeds? The answer is sponsors. Members of the Duck Race Committee are out pounding the pavement throughout the Estes Valley seeking sponsors for the 2020 Duck Race, which is set for Saturday, May 2.
Between now and February 1, they hope to collect 36 Major Sponsors and 25 Associate Sponsors. Major Sponsors pledge $500 or more and Associate Sponsors contribute from $100 to $499. For their donation, Major sponsors receive their logo on the Duck Race adoption form and website, in print and electronic media, their large decorated sponsor ducks are prominently displayed at the start and finish, and they are announced by the Master of Ceremonies as they come down the river on race day. Associate Sponsors have their name on the adoption form and in print and electronic media.
Funds contributed by the sponsors pay for the major cash prizes totaling $12,000 and other race day expenses, including but not limited to the purchase of rubber ducks and printing of the posters and adoption forms.
While some sponsors provide a cash donation, others supply in-kind services, such as free advertising, donation of trips, space for the operations headquarters, race day equipment, telecommunications support and web services.
“We are happy to announce our first Major Sponsor, Quality Inn, has signed on,” said Scott Thompson, chair of the Sponsorship Committee. “We welcome local businesses and individuals to serve as Major and Associate sponsors.”
Members of the Sponsorship Committee who are seeking sponsors are: Bill Solms, Jim Whiteneck, Sandy Lasson, Karen Thompson, Annie Slack, Bill Smith, Brad Rosenbaum, Dana Fritz, Gregg Jurgens, Jack Boatman, Jeff Liddle, Madison Casey, Ron Gordon, Trudy Collar, Longley Parker, Jack Overly and Wayne Newsom.
“Needless to say, the Duck Race would not be successful without our sponsors,” Thompson said. “We encourage Associate Sponsors to consider moving up to the Major Sponsor level. ”
Early feedback from his team indicates that both businesses and individuals are excited to be sponsors.
“The reports I have been getting are that sponsors of all levels love sponsoring the Duck Race and do so without hesitation, ” Thompson added. “We are so grateful for their participation.”
Thompson emphasizes a new option available for the 2020 race.
“This year we are going ‘green’ by allowing the sponsors to recycle their ducks. We will reuse a sponsor’s duck from a previous year, painting over the year if needed. Big Duck Karen Thompson stated “With businesses receiving a large duck for each year they sponsor the race; many have more ducks than the space at their business will allow. This option will give them the opportunity to be environmentally friendly, while still supporting the Duck Race. Sponsors will still be able to keep and display their ducks and recycle them again next year.”
For more information or to sign on as a sponsor, contact Thompson at 970-590-9941 or Scott@EstesParkHome.com.
