Changes are coming to downtown Estes Park this summer, so Vanessa Solesbee, the Town's Parking & Transit Manager, has provided answers to the most commonly asked questions to help locals and visitors learn what they can expect.
Paid parking is coming to Estes Park this summer. What will that look like?
Beginning June 1, seven parking areas (60 percent of the parking in downtown) will have a fee of $2 per hour from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The remaining 40 percent of downtown parking will be free or will be transitioned into employee-only parking through October 18. Even with the introduction of seasonal paid parking in 2020, nearly 70 percent of all public parking will remain free. Additionally, parking between 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. will remain free in all parking areas.
Seasonal paid areas (June 1 - Oct. 18, 2020)
Town Hall parking lot (portion)
East Riverside parking lot
Riverside parking lot
Weist parking lot (portion)
Post Office parking lot
Tregent parking lot
Bond Park public parking areas
Free areas (year-round)
MacGregor Avenue
Big Horn parking lot
W. Riverside parking lot
Davis parking lot
Performance Park parking lot
Spruce parking lot
On-street parking located along W. Elkhorn, E. Riverside, Big Horn, Moraine, and W. Riverside
Parking structure
Events Complex park-n-ride
Employee-only parking areas (June 1 - Oct. 18, 2020)
Virginia parking lot
Brownfield's parking lot
Weist parking lot (portion)
Town Hall (portion)
What options will be available to pay for daily parking?
While the Town is still finalizing the specific technologies, four payment options will be provided:
Kiosks located in or near paid parking areas that accept cash and credit/debit card
Mobile payment via app
Pay by phone (toll-free number)
Pay by text (no account needed)
In-person by talking to a Parking Ambassador, located in each paid parking area (credit card only)
Will there still be time limits?
Time limits will be removed in all off-street parking areas where seasonal paid parking will be introduced. Time limits will remain in spaces designated for those conducting business at, or visiting, the Post Office, Town Hall and Library. Time limits will remain in some on-street areas to allow access for quick trips into adjacent businesses like coffee shops.
Are there any discounts for locals?
Local residents (defined as residing within the Estes Park R3 School District) are eligible for up to 30 minutes of free parking daily in any of the paid parking areas. Locals will be able to register in person or online in late April/early May.
Residents (and visitors) can also continue to park in any of the remaining, free spaces (1,569 total).
Where are downtown employees going to park?
A new Employee Parking Permit is being developed in partnership with the downtown business owners and employees. Anyone who owns a business, property and/or works downtown will have the option to purchase a permit for a dedicated employee-only parking area. Those not wishing to purchase a permit can park in any of the remaining, free spaces on a first come, first-served basis (similar to previous years). The Town also plans to extend the service hours for the free trolley later into the evening to accommodate employees who may want to park in the parking structure.
Will I have to pay to do basic things downtown this summer like go to the Library, Town Hall to pay my utility bill or to the post office?
Convenient spaces will be provided at both Town Hall and at the Post Office free of charge. Those spaces will have time limits (e.g., 30-minute and 1-hour) and will be actively monitored by Parking Ambassadors.
The Library will also have spaces marked "Library Reserved", located on the north side of the Library. Five of those spaces will have no time limits; two of those spaces (opposite the concrete walkway) will be marked with a time-limit (e.g. 30-minute) for quicker trips. The spaces will all be free to charge. The Town is also working with Library staff to identify the best way to maintain access to the Library for all patrons.
Where will the parking fees go?
Fees collected from daily paid parking, permits, enforcement and special events will be kept in a special revenue fund. Spending of this revenue will be limited toadministration, operation, and enhancement of the Town's public parking and complementary transit services like the Town's free shuttle program.
Where do I go with questions?
The Town is kicking off a "Let's Talk Parking" series Thursday, March 5 at the Estes Valley Library. This bi-weekly series takes place 10 a.m. to Noon. There is no need to register in advance and there will not be a formal program - just drop by and share your thoughts about parking (and/or transit!) with me, Vanessa Solesbee, Town Parking & Transit Manager.
Let's Talk Parking series
10 a.m. to Noon
Estes Valley Library
March 5
March 19
April 2
April 16
April 30
Questions and comments can be submitted via the online feedback form at www.estes.org/parking.
If you have a group and would like to schedule a presentation from the Town about parking downtown this summer, please contact the Town Parking & Transit Manager, Vanessa Solesbee, at vsolesbee@estes.org or 970-577-3957.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.