The Story Of Josephine Hupp

2020 offers all of us the opportunity to celebrate not only the passage of the 19th Amendment but also the achievements of women over that last 100 years. Celebrations are planned nation-wide, in every state and in local communities. A number of local organizations and community leaders, under the leadership of Jean McGuire, have formed a committee to coordinate the local celebration under the title, “100 Years: A Celebration of Women.”
As a part of the festivities, we plan to collect stories about Estes Valley women in the form of paragraphs. Submission period: Now to May 15. Maximum length: 200 words, A story about any woman with a connection to Estes Park. These paragraphs will be collected by the Estes Valley Library. They will then appear in the local newspapers and 100 will be chosen to be published as a booklet for November release. Submit your paragraphs digitally (preferred) to choymanwendell@estesvalleylibrary.org or hard copy to the front desk.
By: James H. Pickering, Historian Laureate
Of all of Estes Park's pioneer businesswomen, none was more successful than Josephine (Josie) Hupp (1857-1932), who during her lifetime owned and managed four of Estes Park's downtown hotels and a popular cafe, and still found time (between 1907 and 1914) to serve as Estes Park's postmistress. Born in Michigan, Josie came to Loveland in 1878 as the bride of Augustus Blinn. Following his death, she met and in 1893 married Henry Hupp, son of pioneers John and Eliza Hupp who had come to Estes Park in 1875 to ranch and farm what is now Upper Beaver Meadows. With the platting of the Town in 1905, the enterprising Josie, with Henry's help, entered the hotel business, beginning in 1906 with the construction of Estes Park's first downtown hotel, the Hupp, at the corner of Elkhorn and Moraine. Completed in 1907, the building is now the Indian Village. In 1919 she completed the Josephine Hotel further down Elkhorn (now recognizable as the Wheel Bar). She would also purchase and manage the Manford Hotel (across from the Hupp) and the Sherwood Hotel, further up Elkhorn, earning for herself a place in Estes Park history unlikely to be duplicated.
