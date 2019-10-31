Join the Estes Park Mountain Shop for a special local screening of Warren Miller
Year after year, ski and snowboard enthusiasts of all ages look forward to the coming of winter. This fall, Warren Miller Entertainment (WME) confirms that the joys of winter are eternal, with its 70th full-length feature film, Timeless, presented by Volkswagen.
Much of the world has changed since Warren Miller started making ski films in 1949, but the passion of snowriders across the globe has stayed the same. Timeless emulates the enduring spirit of winter and gives a deserving nod to the past seven decades of ski cinematography, while looking toward the future. Get ready to kick off your winter with a cast of fresh faces, inspirational locales, plenty of laughs and camaraderie, and a classic blend of the new and old.
“It’s incredible, looking at the fact that this is number 70,” says narrator Jonny Moseley. “Every year I still get that same feeling I got when I was a kid watching ski movies. I enjoy watching them now more than ever, and that is what Timeless celebrates.”
From the mountains of British Columbia, across the steeps of the Colorado Rockies, to the rooftop of the European Alps, Timeless explores winter stoke around the globe. Along for the ride are more new athletes than ever before, including female phenom and Jackson Hole’s 2019 Queen of Corbet’s Caite Zeliff, Olympic mogul skier Jaelin Kauf, Baker Boyd, Connery Lundin, Austin Ross, and Canadian World Cup ski racer Erin Mielzynski. Plus, returning to the screen are industry veterans Rob DesLauriers, Lorraine Huber, Tyler Ceccanti, Marcus Caston, Amie Engerbretson, and Forrest Jillson, as well as ski legend Glen Plake.
The Estes Park Mountain Shop will be screening Timeless at 7 p.m. on Friday, November 1 and Saturday, November 2. All ski and snowboard fans, young and old, are invited to come together to carry on the legacy of the official kickoff to winter. Film attendees will enjoy pizza, refreshments, lift-ticket deals to Eldora Mountain Resort and Monarch Mountain and gear discounts from WME resort and retail partners. Plus, all moviegoers are entered into nightly door-prize drawings and the national sweepstakes to win gear, swag, and ski trips. Volkswagen presents Warren Miller’s Timeless is more than a ski and snowboard film—it’s an experience 70 years in the making.
Tickets are only $15, and all proceeds benefit the Estes Park Mountain Shop Scholarship Fund. Admission for kids 12 and under is free with purchase of accompanying adult ticket. Tickets are available for purchase in person at the Estes Park Mountain Shop, via phone at 970-586-6548 or online at: bit.ly/31F850P.
