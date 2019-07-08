The annual Rooftop Rodeo Parade will travel through downtown Estes Park beginning at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 9. Beginning at 9:30 a.m., the Estes Park Police Department will close the parade route along Elkhorn Avenue, from West Park Center in the 400-block of West Elkhorn Avenue east to the U.S. 34 and U.S. 36 intersection, and then east on U.S. 36 to Fourth Street ending at Rooftop Way. Portions of Elkhorn Avenue will reopen to vehicles as the parade passes and it is safe for pedestrians. The parade viewing area will end at the intersection of U.S. 34 and U.S. 36.
Side streets along the parade route remain open during the parade, but access to the parade route will be prohibited until the parade passes. To avoid the parade route and bypass downtown, motorists should use alternate routes.
The Estes Park Free Shuttles will experience some delays due to the parade July 9 beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the completion of the parade. The shuttles are expected to resume the normal schedule by noon. The following stops will be out of service during the parade: Brown Route #1 – Estes Park Visitor Center and #10 - Bond Park; Silver Route #1 Estes Park Visitor Center; Red Route (Elkhorn Express trolley) all stops out of service during the parade. The Gold and Blue Route stops will not be impacted and will run their normal schedules. Please visit www.estes.org/shuttles or call 970-577-9900 for information related to the Estes Park Free Shuttles.
For more information on the Rooftop Rodeo events, please visit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.