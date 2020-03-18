In response to the threat of novel coronavirus and in accordance with Governor Polis’ March 16th mandate regarding a 30-day closure, the Estes Valley Recreation and Park District (EVRPD) will not re-open the Estes Valley Community Center until April 16th.
Please understand that this plan is tentative and subject to change due to the possibility of further mandates. In addition, operations at the facility upon re-opening will remain subject to the guidelines set forth by federal, state and local health professionals, as well as the EVRPD Board of Directors.
Community center staff will be reaching out to members over the next 48 hours regarding temporary changes to membership policy as a result of the closure. Presently, there is no plan to close other EVRPD facilities to the public. However, heightened sanitary practices and measures are being implemented at all EVRPD facilities to help curb the spread of the virus.
In addition, EVRPD is also asking employees and patrons to voluntarily practice basic sanitary habits to avoid the risk of exposure, as suggested by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Steps to reduce the risk include:
• Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing
• If soap and water are not readily available, using a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol; cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry
• Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick
• Cleaning and disinfecting frequently-touched surfaces daily
• Staying home if you are sick, except to get medical care
The aforementioned practices can be effective in reducing the spread of novel coronavirus in public settings. However, the best way to limit the chance of infection is to exercise personal discretion when evaluating the potential for exposure.
For further updates regarding the status of all EVRPD facilities, please visit: https://evrpd.colorado.gov/ or www.facebook.com/evrpd
