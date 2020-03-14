As we all watch the COVID-19 situation unfold across the world and now, in our own county, I wanted to reach out to provide some updates and encouragement on behalf of the Town government. It helps me rest easy to know that so many community partners are once again pulling together to face adversity. It's something we can count on. I hope this helps you rest easier, too. We don't want to contribute to the sense of panic that we're seeing in some places, and we want to see our community continue to flourish while taking some precautions. In fact, the Town is taking some precautions that we want to share with you now...
Our goal at the Town of Estes Park is to continue to serve the community with critical municipal services while doing our part to ensure the health of our fellow community members and visitors. No town services are adversely affected by COVID-19 at this time, and we hope to keep it that way. We have been carefully monitoring this rapidly-evolving situation and listening to the expert advice of our public health partners.
Based on current public health recommendations for social-distancing measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Town of Estes Park has elected to cancel all non-critical public meetings, programs and facility rentals at public-facing Town facilities through April 13. Facilities included are Town Hall, the Estes Park Events Complex, Estes Park Visitor Center and Estes Park Museum. Cancellations include Town Board study sessions, advisory boards and educational programs. Staff are making every effort to notify affected groups, and groups are encouraged to contact their normal staff liaisons with any questions. Decision-making meetings such as those of Town Board and Planning Commission have not been canceled at this time.
Town facilities remain open with normal operating hours at this time. The organization has taken extra measures to ensure our facilities are cleaned, our employees are following public health cleanliness guidelines, and our employees do not feel any pressure to come to work if they are sick. A decision whether or not to close any Town facilities would come after recommendations from public health officials. We appreciate your patience as we make necessary operational adaptations.
Customers in need of Town services are asked to contact staff via phone and email when possible. We ask that you do not come to Town Hall or other Town-operated facilities unless it is necessary, and please refrain from doing so if you are feeling ill. We encourage voters to return their completed Municipal Election ballots via mail, and conduct other town business online or over the phone when possible.
Town business travel is now restricted, to exclude any out-of-state travel or travel to the Denver metro area.
These new operational provisions are intended to help reduce community anxiety around the spread of COVID-19 and ensure we are doing everything we can to help. You can count on us to provide further updates on Town operations as this situation develops. We're in this together.
Mayor Todd Jirsa
