The Kindness Diaries author and host Leon Logothetis speaks Feb. 5 and 6
Estes Park Mayor Todd Jirsa is pleased to announce a community partnership - the Estes Park Kindness Project - to take place throughout the month of February 2020. The Kindness Project is inspired by global adventurer, author and Netflix series host Leon Logothetis. His book The Kindness Diaries focuses on accepting and generating kindness. Mayor Jirsa commented, "I learned of Leon's adventures earlier this year and have become inspired by his story. His messages have the power to change how we view everyone around us and bring more positivity to our lives."
Kicking off The Kindness Project is a free, community presentation by Logothetis Feb. 5 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m, sponsored by the Town of Estes Park. The author will lead an inspiring talk about the power of giving, with a special introduction from popular comedian Shed G, who is known for his clean, faith-based comedy that captivates all audiences. Seating is limited for this family-friendly program; reservations are recommended -- visit www.estesvalleylibrary.org. Logothetis will also present The Kindness Diaries to Estes Park students Feb. 5 and 6 at 9 a.m., with a limited number of seats open to the public by reservation. Each program includes a book-signing opportunity with the author and is kindly hosted by the Estes Park High School in the auditorium.
Hundreds of free copies of The Kindness Diaries are available for the community to read now, at the Estes Valley Library. The library will offer several Kindness Project activities in February. (Register at www.estesvalleylibrary.org.)
Share Your Kindness Stories (throughout February on Facebook) Look for inspiring posts, share your stories and be motivated by others. Follow the Library's Facebook page to ensure you don't miss a post.
Knitting for Kindness Feb. 3, 5-7 p.m. and Feb. 25, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Learn to cast on and practice knitting with a specialist from the Stitchin' Den. Materials provided.
Kindness Cards (Grades K-2) Feb. 11, 4 - 5 p.m. Draw and color greeting cards to gift our community with good will during the Feb. 14 Walk for Kindness event.
Relationship Repair Clinic Feb. 12, 5:30 - 7 p.m., Meet one-on-one with staff and volunteers from Estes Valley Restorative Justice Partnership to brainstorm ways to repair a relationship and spread kindness.
Walk for Kindness Feb. 14, 4-5:30 p.m. Join a friendly neighborhood walk from Performance Park to the Library. Share conversations, spread acts of kindness, and spark connections. Hot chocolate and refreshments will await in the Hondius Room, and books and hand-crafted greeting cards will be ready to share.
Book Discussion: The Kindness Diaries Feb. 18, 6:30-8 p.m. The inspirational story of Leon Logothetis, a stockbroker who leaves his unfulfilling desk job in search of a meaningful life. His story has inspired readers to accept kindness and generate it in their own lives.
Tie-Dye Socks (Grades 3-5) Feb. 24, 4-5 p.m. Create a charity craft: all brightly-colored creations will be donated to Larimer County homeless shelters. Materials provided.
Finally, Estes Valley Restorative Justice Partnership and community hosts will bring Talking It Out to locations throughout town in February. Talking It Out is a photo and story exhibit that highlights stories of Coloradans who constructively managed conflict by talking through differences. The seven stories help people understand positive outcomes that can be achieved by getting to know and engaging in opportunities for connection with others, while offering "possibilities and options for every person and group to consider for bringing more civility to the disputes they encounter." The exhibit was created by Zinn Mediation Associates, with the goal of increasing awareness about constructive conflict management and its benefits, and is on loan from The Conflict Center and Conflict Resolution Month in Colorado. Visit the exhibit at Estes Park High School (Feb. 1-7), Estes Valley Library (Feb. 8-14), Estes Park Town Hall (Feb. 15-21) and Estes Valley Community Center lower level (Feb. 22-28).
Learn more about conflict resolution services in the Estes Valley at www.estes.org/restorativejustice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.