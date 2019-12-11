2019 Kettle Campaign Update Bell Ringers Still Needed

We are off to a good start with our 2019 Kettle Campaign in spite of the bad weather over Thanksgiving weekend. We raised $9,800 through December 8th and we still have 16 days to go. The people in the Estes Valley are generous. We have covered the $10,000 that we need for Meals on Wheels, but we need more to pay for food bank purchases for Crossroads Ministries and for Community Corner Café.
We still need bell ringers. There was a mistake in last week’s article because we put in the link for last year’s signup. The correct link for this year is https://sugeni.us/c8Nn. Or you can send an e-mail to estesparkbellringers@gmail.com or call 646-5335. If it’s too cold to go out and you want to mail in a contribution, our address is P.O. Box 172, Estes Park.
You will be in good company as a bell ringer. Col. Loren Shriver, a retired astronaut, took a turn ringing on December 5th along with several other members of American Legion Post 119. (Make sure to check on the Legion’s gala on December 15th.) In addition to the Legion, we have had help from the Rotary Club of Estes Park, Summit Church, and residents of Glen Haven and the Retreat who remember how the Salvation Army helped after the flood in 2013. Please ring or donate to help our local Kettle Campaign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.