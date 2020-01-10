Hit PBS Series’ 2020 Production Tour Makes a Stop in Estes Park, Colorado While Filming for its 25th Season
Enter to win tickets to the June 9th appraisal and production event!
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW will visit The Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 for an all-day appraisal event as part of the series’ 25th production tour! PBS’s most-watched ongoing series celebrates this milestone season with stops exclusively at distinctive, historic locations across the country.
“Holding events at properties like The Stanley Hotel provides an enriching experience for our guests and a stunning setting for the show,” said ROADSHOW executive producer Marsha Bemko. “Our cameras blanket the property, capturing appraisals with the action of the event as a backdrop and when possible, taking our audience ‘backstage’ to places the public isn’t allowed or may miss seeing.”
From the event, three episodes of ROADSHOW will be created for inclusion in the 17- time Emmy® Award nominated production’s 25th broadcast season, to air in 2021. Produced by WGBH Boston, ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is seen by up to 8 million viewers each week. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW airs locally Mondays at 7 p.m. on Rocky Mountain PBS.
Admission to ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is free, but tickets are required and must be obtained in advance. Fans can enter for a chance to win one pair of free tickets per household. The 2020 Tour ticket entry process opened Tuesday, November 12. To enter the random drawing for free tickets to a 2020 ROADSHOW event and to see complete entry rules, go to pbs.org/roadshowtickets. For more information you may also call toll-free 888-762-3749. Deadline for entries is Monday, February 19, 2020 at 11:59pm PT.
At each appraisal event, around 3,000 ticketed guests will receive free verbal evaluations of their antiques and collectibles from experts from the country’s leading auction houses and independent dealers. Each guest is invited to bring two items for appraisal. To see FAQs about ANTIQUES ROADSHOW events, go to: pbs.org/wgbh/roadshow/tickets/faq.
