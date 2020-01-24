Inaugural festival to feature Grammy Award Winner, Wynonna Judd
“Roots on the RidgeTM,” a new daylong music and arts festival, recently unveiled the headliners for its line-up as well as ticket information. The inaugural Roots on the Ridge festival is set for Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the Estes Park Events Complex.
Headlining the inaugural Roots on the Ridge Festival is country music legend, Wynonna Judd. Wynonna’s 34 year career has been recognized with 14 number one hits, nine CMA awards, and five GrammysTM. Wynonna and her band, The Big Noise, led by her husband and drummer, Cactus Moser, released their debut album in 2016 to critical acclaim.
The line-up also includes Nashville’s alt-country singer/songwriter Ruston Kelly and Wyoming’s own, Chancey Williams and his “Younger Brothers Band.” Ruston is in the midst of a landmark year following the release of his full-length debut album, Dying Star. The album includes the single Mockingbird which was nominated for Song of the Year by the Americana Music AssociationTM. Chancey’s 2017 album, Echo, was awarded the Album of the Year at the Rocky Mountain Music Awards.
The day-long festival also includes a line-up of Front Range favorites, including Estes Park’s own, Chain Station. Additional acts will be announced over the next few weeks.
Doors open at 11 a.m. with a full day of music and entertainment. The Roots on the Ridge Festival will also feature local artisans and interactive exhibits that showcase the talent and creativity of the Estes Park community. In addition, Roots on the Ridge has partnered with local not-for-profit, the Estes Arts District, and a portion of ticket sales will be donated to help support their mission of cultivating the arts for the betterment of the Estes Park community.
Both VIP and General Admission tickets are now on sale. A limited number of VIP tickets, which include a private VIP lounge and front of stage viewing, are priced at $149. Early bird general admission tickets are $60, with children 10 and under free when accompanied by an adult. General Admission tickets are also available at the Ridgeline Hotel and Trendz in downtown Estes Park. For more information and to purchase tickets, log-on to www.rootsontheridge.com.
Note: local residents can save on the service fees by purchasing tickets onsite at the Ridgeline Hotel front desk or Trendz in downtown EP.
About Roots on the Ridge
Roots on the Ridge will feature Americana music – primarily country, bluegrass and folk – from a lineup of national and regional recording artists. Additionally, the festival will integrate regional arts and crafts to create an authentic and unique experience for attendees.
