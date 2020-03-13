At the time of this update, public health officials have indicated there are no documented cases of confirmed COVID-19 in Estes Park. If COVID-19 cases occur in Estes Park, the Town of Estes Park will consider the guidance of public health officials in making operational decisions that affect our services, meetings and facilities. The Town will also consider the needs and concerns of the community.
Town Administrator Travis Machalek noted, "The Town will strive to balance health and safety needs with the need to continue providing our services to the community." He continued, "We have trained and prepared for continuing municipal operations to serve our community in events such as this. As we receive public health recommendations, we will support our staff in encouraging any necessary social distancing, teleworking and other measures to meet this potential need."
The Town is actively working to promote the messages of official public health agencies in our facilities and among staff and customers to help mitigate the spread of germs. In public facilities, the Town has increased the level of cleaning services, to include extra attention to disinfecting of shared surfaces.
The Town encourages the community to follow these agencies' guidelines for public health updates and tips, including washing hands frequently and staying home when sick. The Town especially encourages high-risk individuals (including individuals over 60 years of age and those with chronic health conditions) to diligently follow guidelines to mitigate the risk of getting sick.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment: www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/2019-novel-coronavirus
Larimer County Department of Health and Environment: www.larimer.org/health/communicable-disease/coronavirus-covid-19
