Habitat for Humanity of the St. Vrain Valley has begun construction of its 15th home in the Estes Valley. The first week of construction saw tremendous progress due to two teams of volunteers. A group of employees from BJBC Quality Carpentry and 10 AmeriCorps NCCC members worked with the Habitat construction team to complete the framing, walls, and roof of the home in just six days!
The home is being built in partnership with Diana Rascon. Diana has been a resident of Estes Park for 18 years and has two children. She works at the Estes Park Health as a Supervisor of Environmental Services. Diana will contribute 250 hours of “sweat equity” in the construction of her home. When construction is completed, Habitat will sell the home to her at cost with an affordable mortgage which is then reinvested by Habitat to build more homes.
“We’re excited about the opportunity to engage the Estes Valley community in addressing the affordable housing crisis,” said David Emerson, Executive Director of St. Vrain Habitat. “This is just the start of many volunteer days that will make a huge difference to Diana and her family.”
“Volunteers on the build site do not need any construction experience to have an impact. The Habitat staff will train and guide volunteers on how to do any task safely,” stated Rebecca Shannon, Outreach and Volunteer Manager. “We want to engage individuals, churches, and the local business community in the work of Habitat.”
Individuals who want to volunteer can go to St. Vrain Habitat’s website for Estes Park at www.stvrainhabitat.org/estes-park and click on the ‘Volunteer Now’ button to see the days when construction is scheduled. Those interested in bringing a group to volunteer should contact Rebecca Shannon at 303-682-2485 or email
St. Vrain Habitat is celebrating 30 years of service to the community and recently completed its 100th home. Habitat is currently building homes in Longmont, Lyons, Dacono and Estes Park. Habitat has also funded another 180 homes internationally through its tithe program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.