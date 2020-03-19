Larimer County is reporting that an Estes Park male in his late teens has tested positive for the Coronavirus. Information will be updated as it becomes available.
www.larimer.org/health/communicable-disease/coronavirus-covid-19
Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 14F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..
Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 14F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Updated: March 19, 2020 @ 7:20 pm
Larimer County is reporting that an Estes Park male in his late teens has tested positive for the Coronavirus. Information will be updated as it becomes available.
www.larimer.org/health/communicable-disease/coronavirus-covid-19
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.