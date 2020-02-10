Bigfoot Days Festival Announces Celebrity Guests

Famed cast members from the Mountain Monsters and Finding Bigfoot television shows will be in attendance at the 2020 Bigfoot Days festival, April 17-18 at the Estes Park Events Complex.
The Town of Estes Park's Events Division, is pleased to announce appearances by Joe "Huckleberry" Lott and "Wild" Bill Neff, both from the Travel Channel's show Mountain Monsters, and Cliff Barackman from Finding Bigfoot (Animal Planet, Discovery).
Joe "Huckleberry" Lott and "Wild" Bill Neff are both former Marines and are now core members of the Appalachian Investigators of Mysterious Sightings Team (AIMS) and it wasn't until the members of the team had their own personal encounters with creatures that they became believers. There are creatures both legendary and unidentified roaming the Appalachian Mountains, and a band of hard-core hunters and trappers have made it their life's work to investigate them. For generations, alleged sightings of these monsters - with such names as Bigfoot, Grassman, Skunk Ape, Wolfman, Devil Dog, Wampus Beast and Mothman, have occurred along the 1,500-mile stretch of the Appalachian Mountains. You can currently watch Huckleberry and Wild Bill, along with Buck, Jeffro, and Willy on the Travel Channel and Destination America's hit series, Mountain Monsters!
Cliff Barackman has been a dedicated sasquatch field researcher for more than two decades. It was his dedication to the subject and his online presence that drew the attention of Discovery Communications, which later invited him to be a starring cast member of all 100 episodes of Animal Planet's Finding Bigfoot television series. Both on- and off-camera, he has managed to gather data supporting the hypothesis that sasquatches are an undiscovered species of great ape that walks upright and lives in North America. Though finding and documenting data is a goal of Cliff's research, it is not the primary goal. As it turns out, the journey is just as rewarding as any destination! Cliff is now the owner and curator of the North American Bigfoot Center in Boring, Oregon.
Formerly held in Bond Park, this year the Bigfoot Days festival will move indoors to the Estes Park Event Center Saturday, April 18, 2020, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. This event is free and open to the public and will have activities, vendors, and live music sure to please the whole family.
Local vendors are invited to apply for booth space at this event. Business sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information about the event visit www.EventsInEstes.com or contact Events staff at events@estes.org or 970-586-6104.
