To protect the health of our community, our patients, and our staff, Estes Park Health is limiting visitation effective at noon on March 13, 2020. Also, EPH will begin rescheduling non-critical patient appointments and elective surgeries that are currently booked on March 16, 2020 and beyond. EPH will continue to be open for emergency services and certain other supporting clinical services.
MEDICAL: Certain appointment types will be rescheduled for future times to minimize non-critical visits to Estes Park Health. The following appointment types will be re-scheduled by staff as soon as possible:
***Well-patient visits and checkups at our Physician Clinic that are booked thru March 31. (Our clinic staff will help rebook these.)
***All classes that are attended by non-EPH employees that are booked thru March 31.
Notification will be sent to all registered participants.
***Community meetings (for example, Quilters, EDC, and others) that use EPH conference rooms that are booked thru March 31.
***Elective surgeries and outpatient GI procedures performed in our surgical suite that are booked thru March 31, unless there is compelling reason for urgent performance per the overseeing physician. (Our staff will help rebook these.)
***Non-medical services onsite: If you need help with billing services, if you need to speak to a financial assistance counselor, or if you need social worker assistance, or other types of non- medical assistance, we ask that you call our main phone number and work with our staff to take care of these questions and issues over the phone or otherwise electronically.
VISITOR RESTRICTIONS: Through March 31, 2020, no visitors are allowed at Estes Park Health. At that time (or earlier if the situation dictates), EPH will evaluate whether these restrictions can be lifted.
OPEN OUTPATIENT SERVICES: Rehabilitative services, Specialty Clinic, chemo/infusion, wound care, diagnostic imaging services, lab, pain management procedures, and coumadin clinic will continue to operate on a normal schedule for now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.