After over eleven years of entertaining Estes Park residents and visitors, the Estes Park Repertoire Theatre Company will be presenting its final play March 6-8 and 14-15 at the American Legion.
In 2008, EPRTC’s founder, Art Blume, conceived of the idea of a small rep theater company in Estes Park. After discussing the possibility with his friends Carolyn Wills and CJ Jensen and after the many hours of paperwork required to create a 501(c) (3) association, the Estes Park Repertoire Theatre Company was born.
Its first production was “Murder in the Cathedral” by T. S. Eliot (nothing like starting with something light and easy), performed at St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church. That was followed by three or four plays every year since. The Rep Company has performed at Hempel Auditorium at the YMCA, at the Other Side, in the back of Timberline Steakhouse (now Cousin Pat’s), at the Masonic Lodge and at the American Legion.
The goal of EPRTC is to present some lesser known plays, a melodrama and several readers’ theaters, as well as old favorites. Some of the latter include “Blithe Spirit” by Noel Coward, “Harvey” by Mary Chase, “Steel Magnolias” by Robert Harling and “Bell, Book and Candle” by John Van Druten. The company even did one musical, “Nunsense” by Dan Goggin.
The company’s specialty is comedies like “Hot Flashes” by Dori Appel and Carolyn Myers, “Sex Please, We’re Sixty” and “Money Matters” by Michael and Susan Parker and “Kitchen Witches” by Caroline Smith.
The EPRTC is particularly proud of producing the plays of Estes Park’s own playwright, Michael Ray Young. He wrote, directed, produced and sometimes acted in his own plays. There was a series of film noir mysteries featuring Detective Best which took place in the 1930s and 40s. “A Diner on the Way” was a superbly written play about relationships, loss and death (and oh so much more!) The latest play Michael wrote for the EPRTC was “Backstage” which was presented a year ago at the American Legion. He wrote it in just a few weeks, and it was about all the exhilarating, funny, awful, sad and wonderful things that happen to the members of a theater company. In many ways, “Backstage” was a summary of all the experiences of the EPRTC over the last eleven years.
Our final play will be “The Savannah Sipping Society” by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, featuring CJ Jenson, Liz Potter, Cassie Weber and Christann Higley. (More information will follow soon in the EP News.) Please join us in March for our farewell performances.
