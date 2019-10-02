The Town Of Estes Park Unveils Trailblazer Broadband

Estes Park Power & Communications, formerly Estes Park Light & Power, has established Trailblazer Broadband, a community-owned and operated high-speed internet service that is delivered over fiber optic cable. The Town unveiled its new service during an official launch party to introduce the Trailblazer brand to the community. Trailblazer Broadband service is the only high-speed internet service delivered over fiber-optic lines, resulting in the fastest and most reliable option available to residents and businesses.
"The Town of Estes Park is committed to continuing its legacy as trailblazers," said Travis Machalek, Estes Park Town Administrator. "Our leaders -- the innovative pioneers from Estes Park's early and recent history -- have provided a solid foundation for us to build on today. This is another tremendous milestone in the history of our mountain community."
During the official launch event Sept. 25 at the Estes Park Event Center, community members and key players came together to celebrate the Trailblazer brand unveiling, which has been embargoed during the development of the service. Themed in step with the brand tagline, "Connecting Our Community," the event featured an official brand reveal and "fiber lighting" ceremony, informational exhibits, user resources, demonstrations and more guided through a trail path for guests to enjoy. Other tie-ins included a past to present dialogue, visuals and setting to honor the Town's innovative history.
"Founded from cornerstones of community vitality and connectivity, Trailblazer strives to meet the needs and values of our customers," said Kate Rusch, Town of Estes Park Public Information Officer. "Since the service's inception, Town developers stayed tuned to local residents' perspectives to ensure the community voice and values remain at the forefront."
Businesses and residents are offered several different service options and rates to best suits their needs. The initial startup phase utilizes Power & Communications' smart grid fiber-optic infrastructure, which already exists in specific neighborhoods and is in development in others. Trailblazer Broadband will be available in some locations this year and will roll out in surrounding areas within the Power & Communications' service area over the next three to five years. A phase map is available at www.TrailblazerBroadband.com and it will soon allow users to enter an address to see approximate availability in that area.
To learn more about Trailblazer Broadband service and fill out an interest form for additional updates, visit www.TrailblazerBroadband.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.