The Town Of Estes Park Unveils Trailblazer Broadband

Town officials gathered with F.O. and Flora Stanley and over 200 attendees to celebrate the launch of Trailblazer Broadband Sept. 25. Symbolizing the new broadband service, the group "connected the fiber optics" as the brand was revealed. Pictured from the left are Liz Potter portraying Flora Stanley, Kurtis Kelly portraying F.O Stanley, Mayor Todd Jirsa, Town Administrator Travis Machalek, and Utilities Director Reuben Bergsten. Courtesy photo