This Saturday and Sunday, January 18 & 19 from 12-4 p.m.
Celebrate the winter season in Estes Park at the Annual Winter Festival weekend! Free beer samples from local breweries, chili cook-off, food vendors, kids' activities, live music, silent disco, and so much more! Fun for all ages!
Festival Fun:
Silent disco & photo booth
Chili cook-off sanctioned by the Chili Appreciation Society International
Live music from local artists
Beer samples from local brewers and a free tasting glass
Inflatable bounce houses & an obstacle course for the kids
Airbrush face painting
Food vendors
Retail vendors
Music Line-Up
Saturday
12:30-4 p.m. - The Who Do's
Sunday
12-2 p.m. - Dixie Leadfoot
2-4pm - Blue Dogs
Free Shuttle
Estes Transit will provide free shuttle service for the 2020 Winter Festival event on both Saturday, January 18 and Sunday, January, 19.
Make it a weekend! In addition to the festival, spend a day snowshoeing or backcountry skiing in Rocky Mountain National Park during the long weekend. Cozy up in a cabin or sit fireside in one of the lodges, browse all lodging here and book your holiday weekend getaway today!
Tickets are $30 for ages 21+, which includes event access and beers from multipe breweries. General admission tickets are $15 and will allow access to the event, (ages 10+) but will not include drinks at the brewery booths. Ages 4-9, admission is $5. go to tinyurl.com/sr926qc for tickets and more information.
The Estes Park Event Center is located at 1125 Rooftop Way.
