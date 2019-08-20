Preliminary, unofficial results of the Town of Estes Park’s Special Recall Municipal Election show voters have recalled Cody Rex Walker from the office of Trustee and elected Eric Blackhurst to fulfill the remainder of his term. Approximately 50 percent of active voters registered in the Estes Park town limits cast ballots in the Aug. 20 election. Complete unofficial election results are available at www.estes.org/elections.
The State Election Law requires the Town to send ballots to registered overseas voters per the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA). The law allows ballots from UOCAVA voters to be postmarked on Election Day and be received by the eighth day after the election to be counted. Also, mail ballot signatures must be verified by the election judges. Any ballots the judges are not able to verify must be cured within eight days after the election to be counted. The final canvassing of the election results will be held on the tenth day after the election, with final official results available Aug. 30, 2019.
Should official results show Cody Rex Walker has been recalled, his term will end Aug. 30 and Eric Blackhurst will be sworn in at the Town Board meeting scheduled for Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. in the Town Board Room of Town Hall, 170 MacGregor Ave. Blackhurst will then serve as Trustee through the end of the term in April, 2020.
For more information on the Municipal Election, please visit www.estes.org/elections or contact Town Clerk Jackie Williamson at 970-577-4771 or jwilliamson@estes.org.
