The Town of Estes Park invites community members to hear information and provide input on the proposed roundabout on U.S. 36 at the Community Drive intersection during an open house Aug. 29 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Estes Park Museum, 200 4th Street. Residents are encouraged to arrive by 4:30 p.m. for an overview presentation and stay for the open house to review and comment on design drawings. The roundabout project will help accommodate traffic accessing the Town’s Events Complex, maintaining better traffic flow in all directions. The plans are 30 percent complete and under technical review by Town staff.
For individuals who cannot attend the open house, project materials are also available at www.estes.org/US36roundabout. Written comments may be mailed to Town of Estes Park Public Works, RE: US 36 & Community, P.O. Box 1200, Estes Park, CO 80517 or emailed to publicworks@estes.org by Sept. 6.
The need for these improvements was identified in the traffic study prepared in 2009 for the Town’s Event Center project. Because of increased traffic through the U.S. 36/Community Drive intersection to and from the new Event Center, CDOT designated the Town as the responsible party to install new turn lanes at this intersection. In 2014, CDOT agreed to allow the Town to defer construction of these turn lanes due to the flood recovery efforts under way at that time. Based on subsequent input from the citizen Transportation Advisory Board, operational considerations, and direction from the Town Board, the scope of intersection improvements was revised from auxiliary turn lanes to a new roundabout. The Town has been awarded a future Congestion Mitigation & Air Quality grant in the amount of $750,000 from CDOT to help fund this project. For more information, please contact the Public Works Department at 970-577-3587.
