To help ‘flatten the curve’ of the outbreak and protect vulnerable populations, the Library will limit services beginning at 5 pm this Sunday, March 15. Full closure to begin at 5 pm on Wednesday, March 18.
We at the Estes Valley Library wish to express gratitude to all our patrons and community partners, as we’ve been implementing precautions to adapt our services amid the global and local response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Health experts tell us that a coordinated societal effort will “flatten the curve” of the virus’s reach, thereby helping protect our most vulnerable populations.
In the vital interest of the health of our community, and after much careful consideration, we are implementing the following steps:
Beginning at 5 PM this Sunday, March 15:
the Computer Commons and second floor of the Library will be closed to the public until further notice. We will continue to offer wi-fi services without interruption, with 24/7 access that serves both inside and the outside perimeter of the Library building. All physical collections will remain open.
all Library programs, as well as meeting room bookings and appointments, will be suspended. For those programs that are affected, we intend to re-schedule them as much as and as soon possible.
Beginning at 5 PM, Wednesday March 18:
Claudine Perrault, Library Director
the Library building will be closed. This facility closure will remain in effect until at least April 1. Subject to advice from health professionals, we will re-evaluate on a daily basis.
Now through 5 pm on Wednesday, patrons may stock up on Library materials to have on hand during the closure period. While our building remains open, staff will continue to use gloves and practice all sanitizing protocols, and patrons are encouraged to continue taking precautions themselves.
Due dates on materials will be suspended during the closure period, and patrons should keep Library materials in their possession until the Library re-opens. Happily, we are and will remain fine-free. Digital collections will remain accessible throughout the closure period.
In addition, Cliffhanger Used Books will be closed indefinitely after 4 pm tomorrow, March 14. Please hold all book donations until further notice.
These are difficult decisions for us, as the Library’s services, collections, and gathering spaces are important to our community’s livelihood and civic activities. Health and wellness are our foremost concerns, and these efforts will help to minimize the risks to our patrons, volunteers and staff.
We are eager to restore full services when the time is right. Please know that we will provide regular communications and update
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.