The EVICS Family Resource Center team extends a BIG thank you to the community for supporting the 4th Annual EVICS Art Gala Fundraiser. Winter Wonderland was truly a festive and magical event! Many thanks to Fall River Village Resort for graciously providing the gorgeous venue at Skyview event center, and a huge thank you goes out to Jubilations Catering for donating a delicious spread of holiday food for the event. EVICS is grateful to the other sponsors who supported this event and all those in the community who came out and made the event a success. The festive evening was hallmarked by a beautiful silent auction collection of unique art, all graciously donated by local artists. Children’s art was also a big hit with the gala guests. The Giving Tree gave guests the opportunity to support specific needs of the EVICS program. By far, the highlight of the evening was the rowdy Head ‘n Tails game, led by the legendary Laurie Dale Marshall! The game gave everyone a chance to get in the action and support EVICS Childcare Scholarships. Lucky winner JoAnn Batey went home with the Eat, Drink and Be Merry Basket, chocked full of over $2,000 worth of food, drink and entertainment in Estes Park. All guests who donated $250 or more, received a handcrafted wooden bowl by master craftsman John Lynch. Many thanks to John and to the generous basket donors!
The event brought in over $23,000 for the EVICS program, unlocking matching donations of an additional $15,000 from the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado and the Bank of Colorado in Estes Park. In 2019, requests for childcare scholarships hit an all-time high, and EVICS struggled to keep up with the need. The fund provides critical access to childcare for families who cannot afford the entire cost of care. The cost of childcare is out of reach for many families, and without support, children are denied the stability of consistent, safe, and reliable care, and parents find it difficult to maintain a job. A portion of the funding raised at the Art Gala, along with the $15K in matching funds, will support Childcare Scholarships for 2020. The remainder of the funds will be directed to on-going program support including parent education, childcare provider support, provider recruitment, and other community initiatives.
The 2019 EVICS Art Gala was truly a Winter Wonderland evening as friends came together to insure young children in our community have what they need to thrive. The EVICS staff, Board of Directors, Art Gala Committee, and most of all, Estes Park families and children thank you community for your support!
If you missed the gala, it’s not too late to consider a year-end gift to EVICS. A certified 501c3 non-profit organization, EVICS depends solely on donations and grants for scholarships and program services. All donations are 100% tax deductible and qualify for the 50% Colorado Child Care Tax Credit. Give online at www.evics.org or mail your donation to: EVICS, PO Box 3373, Estes Park CO 80517. For more information on the EVICS Family Resource Center, please call 970-586-3055. EVICS will be closed for the Holidays Dec 24 – Jan 1, but gifts will still be accepted online and by mail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.