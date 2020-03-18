As we watch the world around us change and alter our daily lives to avoid an invisible threat, I want to reach out with a message of reassurance about the basics you rely on at your home and business...water, electricity and internet. I can assure you that these Town of Estes Park services will continue to serve you and your most basic needs.
Water and electricity are services we often take for granted. But during uncertain times like these, you may find yourself wondering if your water or electric service will be affected. This also goes for the customers coming online with the new Trailblazer Broadband internet.
We do not know yet how many people COVID-19 will directly affect in Estes Park, but we can be certain it will affect our community more than it has already. The Town of Estes Park has extensive experience maintaining its utility services during emergencies - and you have told us repeatedly that we excel here. We take great pride in that.
Our Water and Power & Communications teams plan, prepare and train for continuing our operations during tough times. We've also taken measures to ensure your tap continues to run our high-quality drinking water, and your lights come on at the flip of a switch...
Continuity of operation plans ensure we have the staff available to keep water and electricity and internet available around the clock, and that we're able to respond quickly to your customer service needs. As we watch more and more facilities around us shut down, you can be certain that Town of Estes Park utilities will not.
You should also rest assured that the Town will not disconnect any services to customers unable to pay their bills during this hardship -- commercial or residential. Our staff will assist you with a payment plan.
We have tightened up our operations in many ways to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19. Our employees are dispersed, both in offices and in the field. Some are teleworking, others are practicing social-distancing to reduce the risk to our teams and the critical services they provide to the community. Business-related travel outside of our service areas is now prohibited. Finally, our staff is supported with paid leave to stay home if they feel ill, to ensure they don't feel pressure to work further reducing the risk to our customers.
Our team is proud to support our customer communities, and our motivation to provide the services you need is only increased during challenging times like these.
The Town of Estes Park encourages the community to follow these agencies' guidelines for public health updates and tips, including washing hands frequently and staying home when sick. The Town especially encourages high-risk individuals (including individuals over 60 years of age and those with chronic health conditions) to diligently follow guidelines to mitigate the risk of getting sick.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment: https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/2019-novel-coronavirus
Larimer County Department of Health and Environment: https://www.larimer.org/health/communicable-disease/coronavirus-covid-19
