The Town of Estes Park’s Events Division has rounded out the activities for Bigfoot Days. This free, family-friendly event, held Saturday, April 18, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Events Complex, will feature bigfoot investigators and television celebrities, live music, and other entertainment.
Popular stars of the Travel Channel’s show Mountain Monsters Joe “Huckleberry” Lott and “Wild” Bill Neff will have a meet-and-greet at their booth and will do a public question and answer session. Both are former Marines and are now core members of the Appalachian Investigators of Mysterious Sightings Team (AIMS). However, it wasn't until the members of the team had their own personal encounters with creatures that they became believers. There are creatures both legendary and unidentified roaming the Appalachian Mountains, and a band of hard-core hunters and trappers have made it their life's work to investigate them. You can currently watch Huckleberry and Wild Bill, along with Buck, Jeffro, and Willy on the Travel Channel and Destination America's hit series, Mountain Monsters!
Well-known bigfoot investigator Cliff Barackman has been a dedicated sasquatch field researcher for more than two decades. It was his dedication to the subject and his online presence that drew the attention of Discovery Communications, which later invited him to be a starring cast member of all 100 episodes of Animal Planet’s Finding Bigfoot television series. Both on- and off-camera, he has managed to gather data supporting the hypothesis that sasquatches are an undiscovered species of great ape that walks upright and lives in North America. He will provide a presentation on his research and will be at his booth to meet fans and bigfoot enthusiasts.
Local bigfoot investigator, Kenneth Collins, will also provide a presentation on his experiences and will have artifacts and evidence, including track castings from the area, available for viewing.
The day’s line-up also includes:
• Live music with The Red Iron Push, the dirty-country-blues band bringing all the soul and grit a band can fit into a song. Serving the song and bringing wine to the weary, the authentic Red Iron Push is making their name known by shaking the status quo and bringing the best country, rock and blues.
• Live music from That Damn Sasquatch, a Denver based band with multiple musical interests and instrumentation. While blending the genres of bluegrass, country, zydeco, blues, and rock, the band’s mixture of versatile originals and eclectic covers ensure every show is an amazing and unique performance.
• Axe throwing (free)
• Indoor climbing wall (free)
• Indoor giant slide for the kids (free)
• Face painting (free)
• A great mix of food and other vendors
Plan to attend and have a blast discovering if you are a believer... or not!
Business sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information about the event visit www.EventsInEstes.com or contact Events staff at events@estes.org or 970-586-6104.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.