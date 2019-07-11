For those that don’t know, Rooftop Rodeo is a big deal.
Not only has it been a tremendous community event for 93 years, but it has reached the national stage as far as professional rodeo is concerned. This year’s rodeo takes place at 7 p.m. Monday, July 8-Saturday, July 13, at Granny May Arena in Estes Park inside the Estes Park Fairgrounds.
Over the years, Rooftop Rodeo has been named Rodeo of the Year six times, most recently in 2017 as the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association’s Medium Rodeo of the Year.
Gates open at 5 p.m. each night and parking is free. We will also have live music, kid’s activities, vendors, and concessions available on midway each night beginning at 5 p.m.The nightly preshow starts at 6:30 with the main performance at 7:00.
Attendees can also buy tickets to attend our “Behind the Chutes” tours. Behind the Chutes is your chance to venture out to where all the action happens. You’ll meet the stock contractor, contestants and arena crew who will explain the sport of rodeo. Get an up close and personal tour of the arena equipment, participate in some mock events, see the livestock and meet the clowns. It’s a great time to ask questions and learn more about the sport of rodeo from the pros themselves.
Each night of the rodeo, 10 lucky cowboys and cowgirls will have a chance to compete in the exciting sport of mutton bustin. While six spots for each night have already been filled by preregistered contestants, kids between the ages of 5-8 (and under 55 pounds) can enter a lottery for the remaining four spots each night by signing up at the Mutton Bustin table between 5-6 p.m.
This will also be our fifth year of working with PRCA Hall of Fame stock contractor Cervi Championship Rodeo. Cervi brings world-class stock and a fast-paced production to the Rooftop.
The Gold Buckle Experience (formerly the VIP experience) has been rebranded and revamped for 2019. With the Gold Buckle Experience, you get to experience the Rooftop Rodeo in a completely unique fashion. With this ticket, you’ll be able to enjoy an unprecedented level of exclusive access, convenience and extras. The evening starts with an optional tour of the rodeo grounds before the show and you’ll then be escorted to the west end of the arena, home of some of the best views in the stadium. You’ll want to take advantage of the hospitality room where you can rub elbows with the cowboys and enjoy a catered meal from a local restaurant. While watching the rodeo events, you’ll be taken care of by a designated bartender, providing you with drinks at no extra charge. Sip on a cold one around a tall boy table while the sun sets at your back and the action unfolds in front of you!
You can also check us out on ProRodeoLive.com (who will also broadcast live on the Internet all week) and see us in national rodeo magazines, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Tickets can be purchased at rooftoprodeo.com, by calling 970-586-6104, or by stopping by the Event Center Mon.-Fri. from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
