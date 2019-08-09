Heritage Event Company's Rocky Mountain Antique Festival comes to Estes Park, August 9, 10 & 11 at the Estes Park Events Complex. Held indoors, this event features antique dealers from across Colorado and neighboring states, selling quality antiques and authentic vintage. Those attending can expect to shop a diverse selection of treasures from times past including: antique furniture, estate and Native American jewelry, post cards, primitives, advertising, vintage clothing, vintage toys and dolls, comics, vinyl records, antique tools and much more!
Antique show promoter, Gail Kinney, moved to Colorado from Oklahoma nearly five years ago, expanding her established antique show business into to her new home state. She says her shows were welcomed by an enthusiastic audience who enjoyed shopping with the dealers who had been following Heritage Events for the past ten years. "Our customers are loyal because they prefer genuine ‘old stuff.’ and that's what has made our name recognized in the business. We do not court dealers with reproduction merchandise.” Heritage will also be hosting events Greeley November 1 & 2 and Colorado Springs, November 9 & 10.
The Rocky Mountain Antique Festival is climate-controlled, with concessions and free parking. The venue address is 1125 Rooftop Way. Adult admission tickets are only $3 if you mention seeing this story and they are valid for entry all weekend. Tickets may be purchased at the door. Show hours are: Friday 10-5, Saturday 9-5 and Sunday 10-4.
For more information call 918-619-2875 or visit
