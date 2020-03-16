According to public health officials in Larimer County, there are still no documented cases of COVID-19 in Estes Park at this time. However, we understand that testing facilities are operating on delays and we must be proactive in doing our part to help limit the spread of COVID-19 to help protect our staff and our community. Our primary goals are to support the public health and welfare while keeping our staff well and maintaining our ability to continue providing our municipal services to the community.
The Town will close all of its facilities to the public beginning March 17 to continue through March 31, with reevaluation to occur by March 27. Access to Town-operated public restroom facilities will remain open with enhanced cleaning practices. Town staff will continue working in their offices or in the field, or by teleworking, practicing social distancing measures and assisting the public via phone and email. Our goal is to maintain town services as much as possible. Closures include Town Hall, the Estes Park Visitor Center, the Estes Park Museum and the Estes Park Events Complex. Cancellations for the Events Complex are extended through April 18, to include cancellation of Bigfoot Days (April 18). Please contact these departments directly if you need to reschedule a meeting or event: www.estes.org/staff-directory.
The Town is currently evaluating options to hold the Town Board meetings virtually and at this time, the meetings are still scheduled with current information available at www.estes.org/boardsandmeetings. The Town Board will also hold a special meeting March 18 to discuss COVID-19 related business to ensure the Town can continue municipal services during the pandemic. Advance public input on the Town Board meeting is encouraged via email to townclerk@estes.org. Meetings are streamed and recorded via www.estes.org/videos.The Estes Valley Planning Commission meeting March 17 has been canceled.
Ballots are being mailed this week, as scheduled, for the Municipal Election. Voters are strongly encouraged to vote by mail. The Town is also making special provisions to accommodate an outdoor ballot drop-off on MacGregor Avenue in front of the main entrance to Town Hall. More details to come.
The Town of Estes Park is not a public health agency and therefore will not be providing original information on the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects in our community. Our goal is to connect the public with the experts in this area. We strongly encourage the community to follow these agencies' updates and public health guidelines, including washing hands frequently, staying home if you're sick, and social-distancing (maintaining at least 6' of separation from others) in all situations. We especially encourage high-risk individuals to diligently follow tailored guidelines to mitigate their risk of getting sick.
a. CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
b. Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment: https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/2019-novel-coronavirus
c. Larimer County Department of Health and Environment: https://www.larimer.org/health/communicable-disease/coronavirus-covid-19
We urge visitors and prospective visitors to follow the advice of the CDC, State and County Health departments in limiting travel to help reduce spread of the virus. Businesses in Estes Park may have varied operations, so please check with individual businesses on their operational status.
