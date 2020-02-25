The Town of Estes Park Board of Trustees consists of seven elected members; the Mayor and six Trustees. All are elected for four-year terms, with three Trustees elected at each regular municipal election. Regular municipal elections are held the first Tuesday of April in even-numbered years. The next regular Municipal Election is on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 as a mail ballot-only election. Ballots will be mailed to all active voters who live within Town limits the week of March 16, 2020. For more information on municipal elections and voting see www.colorado.gov/pacific/townofestespark/estesparkelections.
The League of Women Voters of Estes Park (LWVEP) is sponsoring two Candidate Forums to introduce candidates for Mayor and three Trustee positions. (The League of Women Voters is non-partisan and does not support or oppose candidates.) Voters will determine who will occupy seats currently held by Mayor Todd Jirsa, Mayor Pro Tem Ron Norris and Trustees Eric Blackhurst and Patrick Martchink. Mayor Pro Tem Norris is term-limited as a trustee.
The two candidates for Mayor are Charley Dickey and Wendy Koenig. The forum for mayoral candidates will be held on Thursday, March 5th, 6-8 pm in the Trustee Board Room of the Estes Park Town Hall, 170 MacGregor Avenue.
The five candidates for Trustee are Barbara MacAlpine, Patrick Martchink, Ward Nelson,
J. Scott Webermeier, and Cindy Younglund. The forum for trustee candidates will be held on Wednesday, March 11th, 6-8 pm in the Trustee Board Room of the Estes Park Town Hall, 170 MacGregor Avenue.
During each forum, written questions may be submitted by the audience. No candidate information can be brought into the Town Hall Trustee Board Room, but may be placed outside of the Board Room, in the foyer.
If you have additional questions, please contact Robin Converse, Chair, Voter Service Committee of LWVEP at robconverse56@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.