Estes Park High School announced it has been named one of the recipients of The New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts’ “Your Start in the Arts” grant award. The New York Conservatory’s grant program honors and supports secondary high school educators in drama and theater who have inspired students to follow their passion for the art of storytelling through acting. Estes Park High School is one of 10 schools selected to receive the grant across the U.S.
“The New York Conservatory created the ‘Your Start in the Arts’ grant to honor outstanding high school teachers and drama departments,” said Richard Omar, president and artistic director at The New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts. Estes Park High School demonstrated a deep commitment to making a difference for students pursuing their passion for the dramatic arts. We are proud to help Estes Park High School continue to grow and nurture its drama students, as well as further department goals in their continued journey in the dramatic arts.”
Mrs. Jordanne Bradley, EPHS drama director, states, “As a director our main goal is to teach students how to produce a successful show. With that we want them to learn professionalism as well. Yes, they are high schoolers but we hold them to a high standard. We will be able to produce more professional productions and teach students what performing arts can look like outside of high school.”
Dr. Alan Denney, EPHS choir director and director of the high school musical, states, “Gaining national recognition is not something I was expecting at all. Thanks to our students, we were nominated for this grant. That shows how dedicated our students are to our program. We strive to use drama and music as a vehicle to teach them not only about the performing arts but also about life. This is why we were honored to receive this grant.”
The New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts enables students to define their unique brand as an actor by discovering who they are as a person. We practice a personalized approach to training that places acting and storytelling at the core--offering immersive, disciplined, and focused professional training programs designed to give students the tools and techniques they need for successful careers in today’s industry. Our living curriculum is writing itself every day, created and shaped by NYCDA’s working actor instructors and student community to deliver a dynamic learning experience.
The New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts is an institutionally accredited member of the National Association of Schools of Theatre. Learn more about NYCDA at www.nycda.edu.
