This fall marks 20 years in business for BAS1S Architecture + DesignThis anniversary allows us to pause and reflect on the community in which we’ve worked and the relationships we’ve built. What makes us most proud and grateful is seeing how our projects have helped shape the lives of people who live and visit here.
When we moved to town in 1998, we were eager to plug into the community. Specific to the building industry, Amy joined the board of Habitat for Humanity while Steve provided pro bono architectural services. Steve served on the Estes Park Building Code Appeals, two Larimer County code adoption committees, and a term on the Estes Valley Planning Commission. Beyond our professional capacities, we also wanted to give our time to organizations that support the community. Amy volunteered for the Quota Club and served on the board of the early childhood program Lifelong Learning of Estes Valley (LLEV). During that time, she helped start the Fit Family 5 Mile, which raised money for the school plus, in partnership with another non-profit, helped bring a new playground to Stanley Park. Steve supported local education as member/chair of the Park R-3 District Accountability Committee (DAC) and the board of The Learning Place. Most recently, we’ve both been lending a hand to Estes Early Childhood Education. Volunteering our time made us aware of all the good-will in Estes Park and connected us with many of the extraordinary people that help make Estes Park a better place. The connections made through our service here are of great value to us.
One of our guiding principles is the belief that the space in which we spend most of our lives creates a foundation for our productivity, connectivity and happiness. When we see this in action in our projects, we feel like we’ve had an impact on a different level. Over these 20 years, having the chance to pair with owners with both passion and vision has allowed us to create and/or transform underutilized properties into welcoming, inspiring, comfortable, and sometimes a little eclectic buildings. These spaces now become a place where the community comes together to celebrate, connect and engage with each other. Examples over the years include the recent transformation at Bird + Jim and Avant Garde Aleworks, new buildings at Fall River Village Resort/ Skyview, and the Bridge at Black Canyon, plus some older favorites such as Eds Cantina and the East Elkhorn Building (Kind Coffee), RiversPointe Downtown (the former downtown Amoco station), and Kirks Fly Shop. All these projects helped create a physical environment in which businesses can thrive and provide residents and visitors an atmosphere that enriches their experience.
BAS1S has been behind many of the new, fresh images in town, enhancing business success through our graphic and branding work. Seeing the Library’s pinecone logo in mailings, Rockcut Brewing’s mountain hop on glasses raised to a toast, or the EDC’s diamond at business events reminds us of the importance and longevity of design and how it helps businesses connect with people. Our work with EPNPRC’s Give Back program, Estes Valley Crisis Advocates, and the Estes Park Museum reminds us of the small piece we played supporting these organizations in all the good work they’re doing.
Beyond supporting the local economy, we’ve been very privileged to work on projects that improve the community as a whole. Projects seen through the lens of the visitor include: RMNP’s Alpine Visitor Center on Trail Ridge Road, our own Estes Park Visitors Center, the imminent Historic Stanley Home, as well as two decades of projects at YMCA of the Rockies: most recently, the LEED Certified Mountain Center. Relationships with faith leaders and communities have resulted in designs for an addition to Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church, a Master Plan and new Dining Hall at Ravencrest, plus the Shepard of the Mountains and Rocky Mountain Churches. The creation of the Estes Park Good Samaritan Village and recent additions to the Harmony Foundation campus have provided us an opportunity to serve and enhance the lives of specific groups within our community. The opportunity to participate in and guide the visioning and development of the Estes Park Downtown Master Plan was a wonderful way to bring together our experience working in the Estes Valley and relationships formed over the years with guiding principles and a team approach.
While public buildings and civic spaces leave an impression on our community, our homes have a significant influence on our individual well-being. Small or large, custom or condo, our homes should reflect a thoughtful consideration of how space affects our daily lives: placement on the land, life habits, daylight and views, privacy and comfort. We’ve had the pleasure of guiding many people into a custom home in which to enjoy retirement, and we’re excited to be playing a part in meeting the housing needs of the Estes Valley workforce with projects such as Alarado, Wind River, Peak View and Wildfire Meadows.
Some architecture firms focus on magazine covers or just the bottom line; our focus has always been on how our work can enhance people’s lives and enrich communities. We’d like to take this moment to thank all of our fantastic clients, past and present team members, consultants, contractors and town staff with whom we’ve worked. We are grateful for the past 20 years of support Estes Park has given us and we are looking forward to many more.
