Poppy's Pizza & Grill presents Fall Back Beer Fest 2019!
Held each year on the day we turn the clocks back, Fall Back Beer Fest is a celebration of beer, and beer education, held in the Estes Park Events Complex.
Brewers from more than 30 Colorado craft breweries will be pouring unlimited samples of more than 100 beers and talking all-things-brewing at the 7th annual Fall Back Beer Fest in Estes Park, the gateway to Rocky Mountain National Park. Chat with brewers, hop farmers, yeast laboratories, homebrewers, and so much more! Festival goers are sure to walk away having learned something new about their favorite beer from the people who created it. FBBF is an official site for the American Homebrewers Association's “Learn to Homebrew Day.” Watch live brewing demos and lend a hand. You may even go home with one of your own Homebrewing Starter Kits from our giveaway!
Guests of all ages can enjoy craft sodas, kombucha, and coffee samples, along with kid’s activities, food trucks, vendors, and award-winning bluegrass onstage.
Looking for something truly unique? Don’t miss our 2:30 p.m. firkin tapping; it’s always a crowd favorite!
VIP admission is from 12-5 p.m. & General Admission from 1-5 p.m.
Presale Prices:
VIP Admission - $65
General Admission - $35
Designated Driver - $15
Tickets available at our website at www.fallbackbeerfest.com
For your safety and convenience, Estes Park Trolleys will be providing free shuttle service to festival goers throughout the afternoon. Service loops will run from 11:45 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.; looping approx. every 30 mins.
Park downtown or at the Visitor Center, have a great time at Fall Back, then catch the shuttle back downtown for dinner and fun.
Bond Park (downtown)
170 MacGregor Ave.
Estes Park Visitor Center (near 34/36 Intersection)
500 Big Thompson Ave.
Estes Park Events Complex (fairgrounds) 1125 Rooftop Way
Fall Back Beer Fest is an Estes Valley Board of Realtors event and proceeds from this event will benefit the Estes Valley Workforce Housing Assistance - helping families realize their dream of home ownership.
Celebrate the art of brewing this year on Saturday, November 2nd. Learn more about this family-friendly event and get your tickets for FBBF at www.fallbackbeerfest.com! The Event Complex is located at 1125 Rooftop Way.
Drink + Learn + Brew.
