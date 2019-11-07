Members of the Town's Philanthropy Committee presented a donation of $900 to staff of the Estes Park Nonprofit Resource Center Thursday. The donation was raised from contributions by Town staff during the Philanthropy Committee's 6th Annual Chili Cook-off and Pumpkin Carving Contest. The donations will support local programs for Estes Valley nonprofits. Parking & Transit Manager Vanessa Solesbee was the winner of the Chili Cook-off and the Engineering Division won the Pumpkin Carving Contest.
Employee Philanthropy Committee raises $900 for Estes Park Nonprofit Resource Center
