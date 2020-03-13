In response to the threat of novel coronavirus, the Estes Valley Recreation and Park District (EVRPD) will close the Estes Valley Community Center at 9 p.m., Friday, March 13th. The community center will be closed for an indefinite duration, but we will continue to seek guidance from federal, state and local health professionals – as well as the EVRPD Board of Directors – regarding the appropriate time to resume operations.
The nature of activity at the community center involves direct physical contact with various types of equipment, as well as personal-hygiene activities in shared spaces (locker rooms). Although we are extremely diligent with regard to keeping the facility clean and disinfected, it is not yet known just how contagious the virus is and exactly what measures will best reduce the risk of transmission.
Due to its success as a multigenerational facility, there is typically a predictable flow of attendance by different age groups throughout each day. If the facility were to remain open during a school closure, the result could be an increase in the “mixing” of populations exceeding the norm, which could expose vulnerable groups to a higher risk of transmission. As a precautionary measure for our patrons and employees, we have deemed a closure necessary at this time.
For updates regarding this closure and other EVRPD facilities, please visit: https://evrpd.colorado.gov/ or www.facebook.com/evrpd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.