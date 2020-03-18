The following information has been provided by The YMCA of the Rockies
It is an understatement to say that our world is in turmoil at the moment. In the past 24 hours, YMCA of the Rockies has escalated its response to the current COVID-19 threat. We have made the difficult decision to temporarily suspend operations at both Estes Park Center and Snow Mountain Ranch. With respect for the health and safety of our guests, staff, and community, both centers will be closed starting at noon on Tuesday, March 17 through April 6 with further evaluation as that date draws near.
We understand this is disappointing news if you have a trip planned to visit us, and we apologize for that. Effective immediately, we will stop accepting new arrivals and will be suspending all activities and programming.
Guests with existing reservations will be contacted with information regarding refunds and re-booking.
● Guests with a current reservation may call 888-613-9622.
● Group leaders may contact their conference coordinators or call 800-777-9622.
We acknowledge this is a major disruption to our guests and staff and are making decisions continuously in the best interests of all.
Thank you all for your patience during these trying times. YMCA of the Rockies has endured many challenges in the past – this time will be remembered as yet another milestone in our long and colorful history. We WILL endure. Like a tree that grows in a strong wind, we will be stronger because of it.
