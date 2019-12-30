Inaugural festival to feature national and regional music acts and arts
“Roots on the RidgeTM,” a new daylong music and arts festival, is coming this spring to Estes Park, Colo., a gateway community to Rocky Mountain National Park. The inaugural Roots on the Ridge festival is set for Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the Estes Park Events Complex.
In partnership with The Ridgeline Hotel Estes Park, Roots on the Ridge will showcase the unique assets and creative spark of the Estes Park community with an immersive music and arts festival.
Roots on the Ridge will feature Americana music – primarily country, bluegrass and folk – from a lineup of national and regional recording artists. Additionally, the festival will integrate regional arts and crafts to create an authentic and unique experience for attendees.
“An immersive music and arts festival is a wonderful addition to our spring event lineup,” said Eric Lund, President & CEO of Visit Estes Park. “It gives visitors one more great reason to visit Estes Park during a quieter time of year, where they can explore our town filled with wildlife, outdoor activities, shopping, and of course, the majestic Rocky Mountain National Park.”
Roots on the Ridge has also partnered with the Estes Arts District to support its mission to cultivate excitement, promote interaction and create memorable experiences for the betterment of the Estes Park community.
“Estes Park has longed for its own music festival, and we are thrilled to partner with Roots on the Ridge and The Ridgeline Hotel to make this event a reality,” said Nick Smith, interim President of the Estes Arts District.
Pre-sale tickets will go on sale soon, with the full music lineup being announced in January. More information on Roots on the Ridge can be found at www.rootsontheridge.com.
