Accommodations will be made for back-to-school vehicle and pedestrian traffic
The Brodie Avenue Improvements project is underway with a current focus on storm sewer installation. The road remains closed to through traffic, and motorists and pedestrians are asked to use alternative routes. The project has experienced delays due to greater-than-anticipated excavation requirements and utility conflicts while installing the storm sewer. It is now scheduled for completion by October. Pavement Manager Ryan Barr commented, “We’re working diligently to ensure traffic and pedestrians are accommodated as much as possible when school starts Aug. 20.”
Barr noted, “Installation of the storm sewer near Fish Creek is the most challenging portion of the project, presenting challenges early on. The crew encountered multiple utility conflicts which required field adjustments, and also encountered solid rock which demands slower, more cautious excavation.” Upon completion of the storm sewer, construction will focus on the road and sidewalk.
Traffic to the schools or Larimer County building should enter from the north at Manford Avenue and navigate through the school campus. Crews coordinate local access needs on a day-to-day basis. The Fish Creek Trail remains closed at Brodie Avenue for safety reasons and to facilitate construction. Trail users are asked to plan alternate routes. The trail is expected to reopen by the end of August. The Brodie Avenue Improvements project includes trail construction funded by CDOT’s Safe Routes to School grant program and road improvements funded by the Ballot 1A sales tax funds. Updates are provided on the project website at www.estes.org/brodieavenue or contact the Public Works Department at 970-577-3587 or publicworks@estes.org.
