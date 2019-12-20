The Estes Valley Astronomical Society (EVAS) in conjunction with The Estes Park Memorial Observatory is offering a free public open house/lecture on Saturday, December 21st, 7 p.m. The goal of EVAS is to promote amateur astronomy and education in the Estes valley. Our talk this month is: “Reality – How science and theology can never get along. How science and theology can get along” presented by John Ensworth.
This talk is an introduction to the topics covered in the upcoming book “Reality” (which will hit bookshelves and downloads late 2020 under the Covenant Publishing label) by John Ensworth. Public feedback and discussion is strongly encouraged at the end of the presentation.
“Reality” is an investigation of the world around you and inside you; seen and unseen. It explores the internal concept of reality you experience, the real-world reality around you, and the place of the supernatural reality that is the subject of many Christian sermons.
You will see reality from two very different points of view; that of the scientist and that of the theologian. It is an exploration of the firewall that separates those two approaches to explaining and describing reality.
In “Reality” you’ll explore how randomness is the ultimate limit of understanding in science and should be regarded as holy to the theologian. This randomness also extends to how change over time comes about and how biological evolution is the special theory of evolution; in fact, everything changes over time via evolution.
In brief; science is the best (if flawed, because people are imperfect) method to understand the physical world around us. Theology is the best (if flawed, because people are imperfect) method to understand the unseen supernatural reality. The approaches of science are best to explain the how, what, when, and where of creation. The approaches of theology are the best to explain the who and why of creation. Both sides need to observe the firewall that separates them.
John Ensworth is currently the Principal Investigator conducting independent reviews on all Earth and space science education products produced by or created for NASA. (www.strategies.org). He is responsible for conducting these reviews and helping with NASA education and outreach efforts through the Web and at large education conferences. He introduces the products and makes sure they are scientifically accurate and appropriate for the intended audience. In the 90s Mr. Ensworth was a masters’ student and a PhD candidate in meteorology at the University of Oklahoma. He teaches physics and mathematics at a number of online universities. He earned undergraduate degrees in physics and astronomy, and geography and meteorology with an emphasis in math and computer science.
The observatory is just north of the high school at 1600 Manford Ave. Park in the teacher’s parking lot adjacent to the observatory. The doors will open at 7:00 p.m. and the meeting will start at 7:30 p.m. The presentation, including a question and answer period, lasts about an hour. After the presentation, weather permitting, we will look through the 16 inch dome telescope at various celestial objects.
If you have any questions, please check the EPMO web site at: www.AngelsAbove.org. The lecture is free to the public and no reservations necessary. Just come and join the party and be ready to ask questions! For more information, please call the observatory at 970-586-5668.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.