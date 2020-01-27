Estes Valley Crisis Advocates is proud to support the January 29th, 2020 2nd Annual Whiskey Pairing Dinner benefiting Estes Valley Crisis Advocates presented by Claire's Restaurant & Bar and Elkins Whisky Distilling Co. This second year installment of this fabulous fundraiser will feature a five-course meal curated by Chef Brink of Claire's Restaurant & Bar paired with speciality whisky cocktail pairings from Estes' own Elkins Whisky Distillery. Live entertainment by local musician Keegan Knox and local door prize packages will highlight the evening.
100% of proceeds from this event will be generously donated to support the ongoing crisis services provided by Estes Valley Crisis Advocates including safe housing for men, women, and children victims of domestic violence and on-scene crisis response advocacy for anyone within the Estes Valley who requests our services.
A limited amount of tickets are available now at Claire's Restaurant & Bar or by calling 970-577-9781 for $100 per person. Ticket includes five-course meal, whisky pairings per course, and door prize entry. All ticket sales are tax-deductible and are a direct donation to Estes Valley Crisis Advocates.
Sponsors of this event are Susan Faraday with State Farm, Derick Vinge with Edward Jones, Tim Hull with The Bank of Estes Park and Caroline Kraft of The Bank of Colorado.
For more information about this event please visit www.crisisadvocates.org/event.
